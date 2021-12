Some of the best TV shows of 2021, you may not have even heard of NPR TV critic Eric Deggans shares what shows he loved in 2021 and what TV should have gotten more attention.

Television Some of the best TV shows of 2021, you may not have even heard of Some of the best TV shows of 2021, you may not have even heard of Listen · 4:22 4:22 NPR TV critic Eric Deggans shares what shows he loved in 2021 and what TV should have gotten more attention. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor