Tribes push for a bigger role in managing the shrinking Colorado River's water For a century, Native American tribes have been excluded from negotiations on how to share water from the Colorado River. States say this is set to change, and tribes are pushing to make sure it does.

Environment Tribes push for a bigger role in managing the shrinking Colorado River's water Tribes push for a bigger role in managing the shrinking Colorado River's water Listen · 3:43 3:43 For a century, Native American tribes have been excluded from negotiations on how to share water from the Colorado River. States say this is set to change, and tribes are pushing to make sure it does. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor