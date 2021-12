Hong Kong police close pro-democracy outlet Stand News In Hong Kong, authorities from the police's national security department arrested half a dozen senior staff members, confiscated boxes and closed one of the last pro-democracy outlets, Stand News.

In Hong Kong, authorities from the police's national security department arrested half a dozen senior staff members, confiscated boxes and closed one of the last pro-democracy outlets, Stand News.