With omicron surging, it may be another year to put away your New Years party heels COVID cases are hitting record highs with about 240,000 people testing positive a day. But the omicron variant behind the surge may lead to milder illness, especially in vaccinated and boosted people.

Health With omicron surging, it may be another year to put away your New Years party heels With omicron surging, it may be another year to put away your New Years party heels Listen · 3:42 3:42 COVID cases are hitting record highs with about 240,000 people testing positive a day. But the omicron variant behind the surge may lead to milder illness, especially in vaccinated and boosted people. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor