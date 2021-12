Tens of thousands are displaced in Brazil after weeks of flooding in Bahia state NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Gram Slattery, Brazil correspondent for Reuters, about the deadly flooding currently happening in the northeastern state of Bahia, Brazil.

Latin America Tens of thousands are displaced in Brazil after weeks of flooding in Bahia state Tens of thousands are displaced in Brazil after weeks of flooding in Bahia state Listen · 4:19 4:19 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Gram Slattery, Brazil correspondent for Reuters, about the deadly flooding currently happening in the northeastern state of Bahia, Brazil. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor