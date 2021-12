News brief: Record COVID cases, Ghislaine Maxwell verdict, Biden-Putin call The U.S. hits a record number of COVID-19 cases. A British socialite is found guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. President Biden and Russia's Putin are to speak on the phone.

