Omicron causes record-breaking COVID cases in the U.S. and globally The U.S. on Wednesday counted more than 480,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day. Cases increased nearly 70% over the past week, but hospitalizations have gone up only about 12%.

Health Omicron causes record-breaking COVID cases in the U.S. and globally Omicron causes record-breaking COVID cases in the U.S. and globally Listen · 3:35 3:35 The U.S. on Wednesday counted more than 480,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day. Cases increased nearly 70% over the past week, but hospitalizations have gone up only about 12%. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor