Pollution from backlogged ships off the Calif. coast is affecting air quality The supply chain backlog has ships backed up off the coast of Los Angeles. They're spewing exhaust that's affecting the air quality in Southern California and renewing environmental health concerns.

Environment
Listen · 3:37