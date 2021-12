China escalated its crackdown on press freedoms this year NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief at The Economist, about China's escalating crackdown on press freedoms in 2021.

China escalated its crackdown on press freedoms this year China escalated its crackdown on press freedoms this year Listen · 3:52 3:52 NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief at The Economist, about China's escalating crackdown on press freedoms in 2021. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor