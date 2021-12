Jury finds Maxwell guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty Wednesday on charges that she facilitated the abuse of underage girls at the hands of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Law Jury finds Maxwell guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls Jury finds Maxwell guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls Audio will be available later today. Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty Wednesday on charges that she facilitated the abuse of underage girls at the hands of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor