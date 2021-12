Lessons learned from the Joplin tornado: peer-to-peer mental health programs As part of a response to a tornado a decade ago that killed more than 160 people, the Missouri city of Joplin developed a peer-to-peer mental health program that's been widely replicated.

National Lessons learned from the Joplin tornado: peer-to-peer mental health programs Lessons learned from the Joplin tornado: peer-to-peer mental health programs Audio will be available later today. As part of a response to a tornado a decade ago that killed more than 160 people, the Missouri city of Joplin developed a peer-to-peer mental health program that's been widely replicated. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor