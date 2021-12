The mummy of an Egyptian pharaoh has been 'digitally unwrapped' For 3,000 years, a mummy of the pharaoh Amenhotep I hid its secrets. Researchers in Egypt have used a CT scan to find out new details about just what the mummy was hiding.

Technology The mummy of an Egyptian pharaoh has been 'digitally unwrapped' The mummy of an Egyptian pharaoh has been 'digitally unwrapped' Audio will be available later today. For 3,000 years, a mummy of the pharaoh Amenhotep I hid its secrets. Researchers in Egypt have used a CT scan to find out new details about just what the mummy was hiding. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor