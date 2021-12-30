Weekly U.S. vinyl album sales break modern-era record, 'Billboard' reports

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. Billboard reports that last week was the best week for vinyl record sales in three decades. Adele's "30" was the top-selling vinyl album of the year.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EASY ON ME")

ADELE: (Singing) Go easy on me, baby.

MCCAMMON: Taylor Swift's "Red" also broke vinyl sales records.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) We are never ever, ever getting back together.

MCCAMMON: Actually, Taylor, sounds like we are getting back together with our record players. It's MORNING EDITION.

