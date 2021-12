Weekly U.S. vinyl album sales break modern-era record, 'Billboard' reports Billboard reports that last week was the best week for vinyl record sales in three decades. Adele's 30 was the top-selling vinyl album of the year. Taylor Swift's Red also broke vinyl sale records.

