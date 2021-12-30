From rapping, to writing, to podcasting, Dessa's resume is getting longer
Sam Gehrke
The pandemic has meant a major touring hiatus for many musical artists. But that hasn't stopped Dessa from making new music.
In January, the rapper and singer announced a single series called "Ides," where she releases a new song on the 15th of every month. There's even one called "Terry Gross."
She's also the host of a new BBC podcast called "Deeply Human." Oh, and did we mention she has a forthcoming radio drama?
We talk with Dessa about keeping busy over the last year.
