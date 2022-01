#2201: Let Me Break It In For You Honey : The Best of Car Talk Donna is tired of boring cars so she just went out and bought herself a new Mazda Miata convertible. Donna's husband convinced her that the car's "break-in period" is critical to the long, trouble-free life of the car's engine, so he really should be driving it now as a 'favor' to her. Yes, Donna's husband is a lout, but will Tom and Ray expose his ruse? Find out on today's Best of Car Talk.

