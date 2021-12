Winter storms in California's mountains drop record-breaking amounts of snow Much of California is in the grips of extreme or exceptional drought. But the state may soon be blanketed by record levels of snow, after a series of storms finish parading through the western U.S.

Winter storms in California's mountains drop record-breaking amounts of snow