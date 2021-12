President Biden speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ukraine tensions rise President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call Thursday as tensions mount between the Ukraine and Russia. The White House says it's "gravely concerned" about the situation.

World President Biden speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ukraine tensions rise President Biden speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ukraine tensions rise Audio will be available later today. President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call Thursday as tensions mount between the Ukraine and Russia. The White House says it's "gravely concerned" about the situation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor