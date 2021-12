Thousands flee their homes as fast-moving winds drive wildfires in Colorado Colorado's governor has declared a state of emergency as winds are driving several large grass fires. Two towns in Boulder County have been evacuated with more than 20,000 people fleeing the fires.

