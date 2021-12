How a LGBTQ bookstore in Philadelphia reinvented itself and thrived The oldest LGBTQ bookstore in the country is a shop called Giovanni's Room in Philadelphia. But when the bookstore almost closed forever in 2014, it took big changes to help it survive.

Arts & Life How a LGBTQ bookstore in Philadelphia reinvented itself and thrived How a LGBTQ bookstore in Philadelphia reinvented itself and thrived Listen · 3:50 3:50 The oldest LGBTQ bookstore in the country is a shop called Giovanni's Room in Philadelphia. But when the bookstore almost closed forever in 2014, it took big changes to help it survive. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor