Ripley's Believe It Or Not has a hairy New Year's plan

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. Have you ever wished classic New Year's Eve traditions were grosser? Well, honestly, me neither, but that's kind of their thing at Ripley's Believe It or Not. At midnight, as the ball drops in New York City, Ripley's is dropping a giant hairball. It's 225 pounds, holds the Guinness World Record for largest ball of human hair, and it wears a cowboy hat - because why not? I, for one, do not need this tangled year to be any hairier. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.