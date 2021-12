Ripley's Believe It Or Not has a hairy New Year's plan At midnight, as the ball drops in New York City, Ripley's is dropping... a giant, 225 pound hairball.

Strange News Ripley's Believe It Or Not has a hairy New Year's plan Ripley's Believe It Or Not has a hairy New Year's plan Listen · 0:28 0:28 At midnight, as the ball drops in New York City, Ripley's is dropping... a giant, 225 pound hairball. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor