A glimpse into the preparations for Times Square's ball drop celebration NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Thomas Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, about the preparations being made for the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City.

National A glimpse into the preparations for Times Square's ball drop celebration A glimpse into the preparations for Times Square's ball drop celebration Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Thomas Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, about the preparations being made for the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor