Energy got a lot more expensive in 2021 Compared to this time last year, we're all paying a lot more to use many kinds energy — whether it's gasoline for our cars or heating fuel for our homes.

Business Energy got a lot more expensive in 2021 Energy got a lot more expensive in 2021 Audio will be available later today. Compared to this time last year, we're all paying a lot more to use many kinds energy — whether it's gasoline for our cars or heating fuel for our homes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor