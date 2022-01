There are signs negotiators are making progress toward a nuclear deal with Iran For the first time in months, European negotiators report progress in nuclear talks with Iran and the U.S. An agreement would revive an Obama-era pact that President Donald Trump abandoned.

National Security There are signs negotiators are making progress toward a nuclear deal with Iran