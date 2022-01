Listeners ring in the new year, with good food and reason to hope We asked listeners to send us voice memos as they rang in the new year — and to tell us what's giving them optimism for 2022.

National Listeners ring in the new year, with good food and reason to hope Listeners ring in the new year, with good food and reason to hope Listen · 2:51 2:51 We asked listeners to send us voice memos as they rang in the new year — and to tell us what's giving them optimism for 2022. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor