Actor Clifton Collins Jr. plays an aging rider in the film 'Jockey' Eyder Peralta speaks with actor Clifton Collins Jr. about his latest role as an aging rider in the film "Jockey."

Movie Interviews Actor Clifton Collins Jr. plays an aging rider in the film 'Jockey' Actor Clifton Collins Jr. plays an aging rider in the film 'Jockey' Audio will be available later today. Eyder Peralta speaks with actor Clifton Collins Jr. about his latest role as an aging rider in the film "Jockey." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor