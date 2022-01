'African Town' traces the history of the last slave ship sent to the U.S. Eyder Peralta talks with Charles Waters and Irene Latham about their book, "African Town." It's about the community established by the Africans on the last slave ship to the U.S.

Author Interviews 'African Town' traces the history of the last slave ship sent to the U.S.
Listen · 8:20