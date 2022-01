Remembering Betty White Long before she became one of America's most beloved TV personalities, Betty White, who died just shy of her 100th birthday, was among the hardest working and most capable artists in her industry.

Obituaries Remembering Betty White Remembering Betty White Listen · 4:56 4:56 Long before she became one of America's most beloved TV personalities, Betty White, who died just shy of her 100th birthday, was among the hardest working and most capable artists in her industry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor