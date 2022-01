Restaurant owners in Maine aim to protect servers and other frontline workers Several restaurants in Portland are calling on local officials to institute a vaccine mandate. They says the mandate would protect frontline workers amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

National Restaurant owners in Maine aim to protect servers and other frontline workers Restaurant owners in Maine aim to protect servers and other frontline workers Listen · 2:58 2:58 Several restaurants in Portland are calling on local officials to institute a vaccine mandate. They says the mandate would protect frontline workers amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor