California twins are born 15 minutes apart, but in different years Fatima Madrigal gave birth to a baby boy at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. His twin sister didn't arrive until midnight, Jan. 1, 2022 — putting their birthdays on different days and in different years.

