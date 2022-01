Why you want to supercharge your brain NPR's A Martinez speaks with Professor James Goodwin about his book, Supercharge Your Brain: How to Maintain a Healthy Brain Throughout Your Life.

Author Interviews Why you want to supercharge your brain Why you want to supercharge your brain Listen · 7:03 7:03 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Professor James Goodwin about his book, Supercharge Your Brain: How to Maintain a Healthy Brain Throughout Your Life. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor