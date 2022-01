Travel disruptions put a damper on holiday celebrations NPR's Rachel Martin talks to David Slotnick, senior aviation business reporter at the travel website The Points Guy, about COVID-related staffing that has led to thousands of flight cancellations.

National Travel disruptions put a damper on holiday celebrations Travel disruptions put a damper on holiday celebrations Listen · 4:33 4:33 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to David Slotnick, senior aviation business reporter at the travel website The Points Guy, about COVID-related staffing that has led to thousands of flight cancellations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor