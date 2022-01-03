U.K. bank mistakenly issues duplicate payments to customers' accounts

About 75,000 people got a double dose of cheer if they happened to look at their bank balance on Christmas Day. The technical error cost about $175 million. The bank is recovering the money.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story about accidentally getting into the holiday spirit. About 75,000 people got a double dose of cheer if they happened to look at their bank balance on Christmas Day. The U.K. branch of Santander Bank mistakenly issued duplicate payments into customers' accounts. The technical error cost about $175 million. Santander is now working to recover all that money. But if customers are like me, they've already used it to pay off their Christmas credit card debt. It's MORNING EDITION.

