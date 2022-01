2 years after the U.S. killed Iran's Qasem Soleimani, tensions remain NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the impact of the U.S.'s assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Middle East 2 years after the U.S. killed Iran's Qasem Soleimani, tensions remain 2 years after the U.S. killed Iran's Qasem Soleimani, tensions remain Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the impact of the U.S.'s assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor