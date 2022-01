Some of the artists from journalist Ian Urbina's music project say they were misled Journalist Ian Urbina recruited musicians to make music based off his reporting on crimes in international waters. Some participating artists complained they were misled about their side of the deal.

National Some of the artists from journalist Ian Urbina's music project say they were misled Some of the artists from journalist Ian Urbina's music project say they were misled Audio will be available later today. Journalist Ian Urbina recruited musicians to make music based off his reporting on crimes in international waters. Some participating artists complained they were misled about their side of the deal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor