History All audio recorded before 1923 — like possibly the 1st soda ad — enters public domain All audio recorded before 1923 — like possibly the 1st soda ad — enters public domain Audio will be available later today. On Jan. 1, all sound recordings before 1923 entered the public domain, due to the Music Modernization Act. The release is a treasure trove of opera, vaudeville, marching bands and spoken word.