What do new public health guidelines from the CDC mean for your family? NPR's A Martinez speaks with Leana Wen, a physician and George Washington University public health professor, about CDC isolation guidance and advice for a possible post-holiday COVID-19 surge.

Health What do new public health guidelines from the CDC mean for your family? What do new public health guidelines from the CDC mean for your family? Listen · 5:06 5:06 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Leana Wen, a physician and George Washington University public health professor, about CDC isolation guidance and advice for a possible post-holiday COVID-19 surge. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor