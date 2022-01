The settlement deal between Epstein and Giuffre is released by a federal court The settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 15, could have repercussions in other cases involving the disgraced late financier.

