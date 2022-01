Renters in some areas, such as Austin, Texas, find themselves in bidding wars A shortage of housing in some parts of the country has led to a rental squeeze. Much like some homebuyers, prospective renters are finding themselves having to offer more than the listing price.

A shortage of housing in some parts of the country has led to a rental squeeze. Much like some homebuyers, prospective renters are finding themselves having to offer more than the listing price.