Vaccinators in Peru's Amazon face many challenges including religion and rivers In the Peruvian Amazon, geography, religious beliefs and logistics make getting COVID-19 vaccines extremely difficult. But health care workers have not given up.

Global Health Vaccinators in Peru's Amazon face many challenges including religion and rivers Vaccinators in Peru's Amazon face many challenges including religion and rivers Listen · 5:29 5:29 In the Peruvian Amazon, geography, religious beliefs and logistics make getting COVID-19 vaccines extremely difficult. But health care workers have not given up. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor