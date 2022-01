The U.S. warns Russia it faces sanctions if it invades Ukraine. Do sanctions work? How effective would new U.S. sanctions be on Russia? NPR's Rachel Martin asks David Cortright, professor of policy studies at Notre Dame's Keough School of Global Affairs.

Europe The U.S. warns Russia it faces sanctions if it invades Ukraine. Do sanctions work? The U.S. warns Russia it faces sanctions if it invades Ukraine. Do sanctions work? Listen · 4:45 4:45 How effective would new U.S. sanctions be on Russia? NPR's Rachel Martin asks David Cortright, professor of policy studies at Notre Dame's Keough School of Global Affairs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor