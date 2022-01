Chicago schools and teachers could be headed to a showdown over in-person classes Chicago Public Schools resumed in-person learning on Monday, over objections from the teachers union. Teachers will vote Tuesday to defy demands to teach in person, which could lead to a walkout.

Education Chicago schools and teachers could be headed to a showdown over in-person classes Chicago schools and teachers could be headed to a showdown over in-person classes Listen · 2:11 2:11 Chicago Public Schools resumed in-person learning on Monday, over objections from the teachers union. Teachers will vote Tuesday to defy demands to teach in person, which could lead to a walkout. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor