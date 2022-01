A shepherd in Germany enlisted her flock in a COVID vaccine campaign With the help of arranged food, the shepherd herded her sheep and goats to create a 330-foot syringe. The animals joined Germany's drive to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

