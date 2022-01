Brazil's president is in the hospital with a intestinal obstruction President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital after suffering from complications related to an assassination attempt in 2018.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital after suffering from complications related to an assassination attempt in 2018.