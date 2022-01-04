After The Riot: The 'Big Lie' and the future of the GOP

When Trump supporters stormed the Capitol a year ago, they were motivated in part by what some analysts and authorities call "the big lie."

It's a conspiracy theory embraced by former President Donald Trump that claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats.

This Thursday – on the anniversary of that attack – Trump will speak from his Mar-a-Lago resort at the same time a prayer service is will be held at the Capitol. His speech is a reminder of how large he still looms over the Republican Party

It's not just Trump who believes the "big lie." According to one poll from Monmouth University, nearly three-quarters of Republicans believe Biden's 2020 election win was illegitimate. And last year, 147 congressional Republicans voted to overturn the election results.

Republicans' belief in the stolen election has become a litmus test for the party. As part of our week-long series on Jan. 6, we're diving into how the GOP got here and what this means for the 2022 midterm election.

Alison Dagnes, Hunter Walker, Stan Barnes, and Shelley Kais join us for the conversation.

