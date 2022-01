After snowstorm, hundreds are stranded on I-95, including Virginia Senator Tim Kaine NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., about being one of the many people stuck in his car overnight when hundreds of vehicles were stranded Interstate 95 outside of Virginia.

