Democrats revisit voting rights legislation around Jan. 6 anniversary Democrats are making a fresh push on voting rights legislation around the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, while also trying to revive President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

Politics Democrats revisit voting rights legislation around Jan. 6 anniversary Democrats revisit voting rights legislation around Jan. 6 anniversary Listen · 3:44 3:44 Democrats are making a fresh push on voting rights legislation around the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, while also trying to revive President Biden's Build Back Better agenda. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor