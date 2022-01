In coastal areas, rising seas can also mean failing septic tanks In rural, coastal areas, rising groundwater is flooding people's properties from underneath, causing septic tanks to fail. States are responding, but it could be a losing battle in some places.

Climate In coastal areas, rising seas can also mean failing septic tanks In coastal areas, rising seas can also mean failing septic tanks Audio will be available later today. In rural, coastal areas, rising groundwater is flooding people's properties from underneath, causing septic tanks to fail. States are responding, but it could be a losing battle in some places. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor