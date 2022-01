Twitters gone viral: album of endangered bird songs charts in Australia Songs of Disappearance is an collection of bird calls from 53 threatened Australian species. And for a brief spell, it was a best-selling album.

World Twitters gone viral: album of endangered bird songs charts in Australia Twitters gone viral: album of endangered bird songs charts in Australia Audio will be available later today. Songs of Disappearance is an collection of bird calls from 53 threatened Australian species. And for a brief spell, it was a best-selling album. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor